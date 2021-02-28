IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Fasher, West Darfur Update 1: 28 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by a re outbreak in the Hai Al Jabal area of Al Fasher town, North Darfur, on 13 February 2021. The rst update estimates a total number of 346 individuals (63 households) displaced in Hai Al Jabal and gathering in open areas in shelters constructed using local materials. All aected individuals are Sudanese nationals, and at least 58 individuals have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports indicate one injury sustained, and at least 47 individuals having lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs are food, emergency shelter and non-food items.