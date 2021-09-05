IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Fasher (Korma), North Darfur Update 1: 5 September 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by violence involving farmers and an armed group in the Korma area of Al Fasher locality, North Darfur, between 25 and 26 August 2021 over an incident of property theft. The first EET update estimates a total number of 4,420 individuals (832 households) currently seeking shelter in Korma (100%) in Al Fasher, North Darfur. The IDP caseload was displaced from both Kutum (90%) and Al Fasher (10%) localities in North Darfur.

Field teams indicate that there are two reported deaths and one individual is reported to be injured. Field teams also indicate that 224 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 2,023 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Food, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene)