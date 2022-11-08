IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Aj Jabalain (Albarasha and Shenibo), White Nile, Update 1: 8 November 2022

As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology (Round Four), the Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool is deployed to track sudden displacement, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

Event Overview

On 30 October 2022, the villages of Albarasha and Shenibo of Al-Jazeira Musran in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile state, were flooded due to an increase in the White Nile River’s water level following operations at the dam in Jebel Awlia, Khartoum. The first EET update estimates a total number of 2,820 IDP individuals (550 households) currently seeking shelter in Tabat Janoub (85%) and Alzaif Alahamda (15%) in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from the villages of Shenibo (85%) and Albarasha (15%) in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile.

Field teams estimate, upon triangulation with additional sources of information, that no individuals were killed and three individuals sustained injuries. There are four cases of reported lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 226 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 423 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).