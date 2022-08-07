IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 29: 7 August 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET Ag Geneina, West Darfur 028. Additionally, on 24 & 25 April 2022, conflict between Arab nomads and members of the Masalit tribe in Kereneik Town extended to Ag Geneina Town (see EET Kereneik (Kereneik Town), West Darfur (Update 009)).

The twenty-ninth update estimates that a total number of 83,049 individuals (16,694 households) are displaced in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The majority of the IDP caseload is sheltering in Ag Geneina (98%), with the remainder staying in the surrounding villages of Muli (2%). On 16 June 2022, a joint reverification exercise was conducted by IOM, WFP, the Humanitarian Aid Commission, UNHCR, and NRC. The inter-agency management assessment of 32 non-verified gathering sites contributed to a reduction in the estimated size of the IDP caseload present in Ag Geneina locality.

DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 283 individuals killed and 498 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 10,448 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict. Consistent with the twenty-eighth update, and based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), Food, and Emergency Shelter.