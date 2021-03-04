IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 8: 4 March 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by inter-communal conict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur.

For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_007.

The eighth update estimates a total number of 116,819 individuals (23,804 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (49%), Sultan House area (15%), Hai Eljabal area (8%) and other villages nearby (28%). Since the seventh update, there has been a three per cent decrease in the captured number of individuals displaced, including a decrease of 2,259 individuals (2%) in Ag Geneina town due to ongoing verication by DTM eld teams. Furthermore, 1,335 individuals have since departed Misterei village to return to their place of origin in Noro, Beida locality, due to security improvements. Only three households now remain in Misterei village.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 13,960 individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support.

DTM teams identify 152 individuals have been killed and 407 sustained injuries, whilst at least 7,857 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are food, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and education.

With tensions extremely high and volatile, DTM teams are continuing to collect data from the surrounding villages of Ag Geneina from key informants via telephone. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit these sites of displacement to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload.