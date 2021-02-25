IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 7: 25 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_006.

The seventh update estimates a total number of 120,413 individuals (24,856 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding area (61%), Sultan House area (18%) and other villages nearby (21%). Since the sixth update, there has been a 29 per cent decrease in the captured number of individuals displaced, including a decrease of 610 individuals (1%) in Ag Geneina town due to ongoing verification by DTM field teams. Following the reopening of access routes to and from Ag Geneina town, the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) conducted an inter-agency assessment mission to El Salam and Umshejira villages to verify the classification of the affected caseloads (21,000 and 19,000 individuals respectively). The findings indicate these caseloads were displaced/affected by insecurities prior to the recent conflict, and were therefore removed from this EET series. Furthermore, 8,450 individuals have departed Muli village to return to their place of origin due to security improvements.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 15,962 individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM’s protection indicators have also been expanded capturing 2,614 female-headed households and 1,375 child-headed households in this update. DTM teams identified 155 individuals have been killed and 463 sustained injuries, whilst at least 8,608 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are food, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and education – indicative of the fluctuating needs following the distribution of humanitarian aid and assistance.

With tensions extremely high and volatile, DTM teams are continuing to collect data from the surrounding villages of Ag Geneina from key informants via telephone. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit these sites of displacement to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload.