IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 6: 18 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_005.

The sixth update estimates a total number of 169,473 individuals (34,684 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 camps (44%), Sultan House (12%) and nearby villages (44%). Since the fifth EET, there has been a 14 per cent increase in the captured number of individuals displaced, including an additional caseload of 20,936 in Ag Geneina town. On the other hand, 600 individuals have since departed Muli village to return to their place of origin due to security improvements.

All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 12,725 individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support (42% increase since the previous figure captured in update four). DTM teams identify 155 individuals have been killed and 474 sustained injuries, whilst at least 8,883 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock (287 pertaining to the new caseload). Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are identified as food, non-food items and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene).

With tensions extremely high and volatile, DTM teams are continuing to collect data from the surrounding villages of Ag Geneina from key informants via telephone. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit these sites of displacement to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload.