IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 4: 1 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by inter-communal conict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_003.

The fourth update estimates a total number of 108,870 individuals (21,786 households) displaced across Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. Since the third EET, there has been an 11 per cent increase in the captured number of individuals (and households) displaced, including an additional caseload now gathering in open areas of Shukry village. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams visited Ag Geneina town since the previous update and report at least 8,981 individuals (14% of the caseload located in Ag Geneina town) to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports further indicate that 393 individuals have died and 473 sustained injuries, whilst at least 8,382 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs in Ag Geneina town are identied as food, non-food items and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene).

With tensions extremely high and volatile, DTM teams are continuing to collect data from the surrounding villages of Ag Geneina from key informants via telephone. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit these sites of displacement in order to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload.