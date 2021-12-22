IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 25: 22 December 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET Ag Geneina, West Darfur 024.

The twenty-fifth update estimates that a total number of 104,432 individuals (20,912 households) are displaced in Ag Geneina and the surrounding area. The majority of the IDP caseload is sheltering in Ag Geneina (98%), with the remainder staying in the nearby village of Muli (2%). Since the previous update, IDPs previously residing in Sisi and Shukry villages have reportedly returned to their locations of origin. Additionally, some from the IDP caseload in Update 24 had previously sought refuge in Kereneik Town. These IDPs were subject to secondary displacement following a separate incident of inter-communal violence on 4 December 2021. As such, that portion of the IDP caseload has been counted in an alternative EET series. For more information, please see EET Kereneik (Kereneik Town), West Darfur (Update 002).

DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 279 individuals killed and 528 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 10,942 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict. Consistent with the twenty-fourth update, and based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food, and emergency shelter.