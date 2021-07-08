IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 20: 8 July 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3rd April 2021, inter-communal conflict escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_019. The twentieth update estimates a total number of 105,099 individuals (21,020 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages.

The majority of the IDP caseload are currently seeking shelter in Ag Geneina (90%), with the remainder located in Kereneik (6%), Shukry (2%), and Muli (2%). Between 27 May and 12 June, IOM participated in a joint rapid verification exercise with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), WFP, WR, WCC, IAS and UNHCR to verify displaced caseloads across 48 sites in Ag Geneina town as reflected in EET Ag Geneina, West Darfur 18.