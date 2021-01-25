IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 3: 25 January 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_002.

The third update estimates a total number of 97,825 individuals (19,554 households) displaced across Ag Geneina town and its surrounding villages. Since the second EET, there has been a 14 per cent increase in the number of individuals (and households) displaced, with additional caseloads arriving in Ag Geneina town as well as the villages of Misterei, Muli and Sisi camp nearby. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the total caseload are identified as food, non-food items and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene).

With tensions extremely high and volatile, and the area inaccessible to humanitarian actors, DTM teams have collected data from key informants via telephone. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit the actual sites of displacement in order to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload with additional indicators included, such as return intentions, demographics and vulnerabilities.