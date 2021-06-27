IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 19: 27 June 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3rd April 2021, inter-communal conflict escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_018.

The nineteenth update estimates a total number of 105,114 individuals (21,025 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The IDP caseload was displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (38%), Hai Eljabal area (23%), Sultan House (11%) and other sites nearby (28%). Since the eighteenth update, there has been a decrease of 2 per cent in the number of displaced persons. On 26 May, IOM participated in a joint rapid verification exercise with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), WFP, WR, WCC, IAS and UNHCR to verify displaced caseloads across 48 sites in Ag Geneina town as reflected in the previous update.

DTM teams have recollected data for its protection indicator to identify at least 14,078 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 291 individuals killed and 542 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 11,363 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict.

Consistent with the eighteenth update, and based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food and emergency shelter.