IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 18: 17 June 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_017.

The eighteenth update estimates a total number of 107,479 individuals (21,502 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The IDP caseload was displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (38%), Hai Eljabal area (23%), Sultan House area (11%) and other sites nearby (28%). Since the seventeenth update, there has been a decrease of 28 per cent in displacement figures. The main reason for this decrease in figures is due to displaced households returning to their locations of origin as the security situation stabilizes, whereas the increase in figures captured at three sites in this update is due to further verification. Between 27 May and 12 June 2021, IOM participated in a joint rapid verification exercise with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), WFP, WR, WCC, IAS and UNHCR to verify displaced caseloads across 48 of the displacement sites in Ag Geneina town, as reflected in this update.

DTM teams have recollected data for its protection indicator and identify at least 14,511 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 294 individuals killed and 550 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 11,426 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict.

Consistent with the seventeenth update, and based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food and emergency shelter. On the other hand, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town are food, non-food items and WASH.