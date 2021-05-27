IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 17: 27 May 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Since 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_016.

The seventeenth update estimates a total number of 149,647 individuals (29,975 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The IDP caseload was displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (37%), Hai Eljabal area (27%), Sultan House area (10%) and other sites nearby (26%). Since the sixteenth update, there has been a decrease of one per cent in displacement figures (inclusive of a decrease of 4,510 individuals across nine sites and an increase of 2,865 individuals in one site). The main reason for this decrease in figures is due to displaced households returning to their locations of origin as the security situation stabilises, whereas, the increase in figures captured at the Health Sciences Academy this update is due to further verification. On 26 May, IOM participated in a joint rapid verification exercise with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and UNHCR to verify displaced caseloads across five sites in Ag Geneina town as reflected in this update. Ten additional sites are expected to be verified over the coming days and will be captured accordingly in the next update.

DTM teams have recollected data for its protection indicator to identify at least 17,852 individuals with additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 328 individuals killed and 651 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 20,281 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food and emergency shelter. On the other hand, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town are food, non-food items and WASH.