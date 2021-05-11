IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 16: 11 May 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Since 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. For more information, please see EET_Ag Geneina, West Darfur_015.

The sixteenth update estimates a total number of 151,292 individuals (30,305 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The IDP caseload was displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (36%), Hai Eljabal area (27%), Sultan House area (10%) and other sites nearby (27%). Since the fifteenth update, there has been a decrease of less than one per cent in displacement figures (inclusive of a decrease of 3,330 individuals across 16 sites and an increase of 3,185 individuals across four newly identified sites). The main reason for this decrease in figures is due to displaced households returning to their locations of origin as the security situation stabilises.

DTM teams have recollected data for its protection indicator to identify at least 18,712 individuals with additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM teams also recaptured (upon further verification) 337 individuals killed and 656 having sustained injuries, whilst at least 20,788 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict.

Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food and emergency shelter. On the other hand, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town are food, non-food items and WASH.