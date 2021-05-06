IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 15: 05 May 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Since 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement.

The fifteenth update has revisited/verified the entire caseload (across all displacement sites), and has been crosschecked with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners to estimate a total number of 151,437 individuals (30,336 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. The IDP caseload was displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (37%), Hai Eljabal area (26%), Sultan House area (10%) and other sites nearby (27%). Since the fourteenth update, there has been an eight per cent decrease in displacement figures (inclusive of a decrease of 15,911 individuals across 23 sites and an increase of 2,363 individuals across five sites). The main reason for this decrease in figures is due to displaced households returning to their locations of origin as the security situation stabilises.