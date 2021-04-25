IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 14: 22 April 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Since 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement.

The fourteenth update incorporates this new caseload and estimates a total number of 164,985 individuals (33,531 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (33%), Hai Eljabal area (29%), Sultan House area (10%) and other sites nearby (28%). This represents an 11 per cent increase in displacement since the thirteenth update due to the most recent clashes, with newly displaced households arriving from Muli and Kogar village, Um Dowin, Al Bohira, Abuzar IDP camp, and the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town.

The new caseload of 15,870 individuals (3,174 households) are located across 27 sites in Ag Geneina town at present, ten per cent of whom have joined existing displacement sites and 90 per cent of whom are situated across 12 newly identified sites in Ag Geneina town (such as, but not limited to, UNAMID, Gold Valley Hotel, College of Health Sciences, House of Resistance Committees, Majlis Mosque, and the United Peace Organization).

DTM teams managed to collect data on additional vulnerabilities (not captured in Update 13) to identify at least 5,801 individuals from the recent clashes in need of assistance and support. Upon further verification, this brings the total reported vulnerabilities for the entire caseload to 20,189. Since the thirteenth update, DTM teams identify 106 individuals have been killed and 62 sustained injuries during the recent clashes, whilst at least 2,011 new IDPs have lost personal belongings and livestock (bringing the total death toll upon further verification to 364 deaths, 703 injuries and 22,364 individuals suffering severe losses throughout the conflict).

Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town are WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), food and emergency shelter. The arrival of the new caseload has resulted in a shortage of available water for the whole town. On the other hand, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town remain as food, non-food items and WASH.