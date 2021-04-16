IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 13: 16 April 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Since 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict has escalated between Masalit and Arab tribes in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur, resulting in additional displacement. To contain the situation, local markets have been closed and humanitarian activities suspended.

The thirteenth update incorporates this new caseload and estimates a total number of 149,115 individuals (30,357 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (37%), Hai Eljabal area (25%), Sultan House area (11%) and other sites nearby (27%). This new total represents a 37 per cent increase in displacement since the twelfth update due to the most recent clashes, with newly displaced households arriving from Abuzar IDP camp, Althora, Um Dowin, Sultan House and the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town.

The new caseload of 39,966 individuals (7,922 households) are located across 43 sites in Ag Geneina town at present, 84 per cent of whom have joined existing displacement sites and 16 per cent of whom are situated across four newly identified sites in Ag Geneina town (namely, Ag Geneina University, the Judicial Mosque, the Old Mosque and the Alsalam Mosque). Of this new caseload, DTM teams identify 117 individuals have been killed and 223 sustained injuries during the recent clashes, whilst at least 19,532 new IDPs have lost personal belongings and livestock (bringing the total death toll to 283 injuries, 650 injuries and 20,305 individuals suffering severe losses throughout the conflict). The most urgent need facing the new caseload is reported to be WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene).

Access constraints, heightened tensions and the urgent need for updated information have meant that DTM has prioritised the verification of displacement figures (including sex and age disaggregation) in this update. In the next update, DTM will collect data on additional vulnerabilities and priority needs, as well as visit eight newly identified displacement sites not yet covered in this round.