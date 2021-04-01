IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 12: 1 April 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. The twelfth update estimates a total number of 109,149 individuals (22,365 households) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages, having been displaced from Krinding 1 and 2 IDP camps (51%), Sultan House area (15%), Hai Eljabal area (4%) and other sites nearby (30%). All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. Since the eleventh update, there has been a decrease of 115 captured individuals (23 households) situated at Al-Farouq school in Ag Geneina town, due to ongoing verification by DTM field teams. At least 14,517 individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. DTM teams identify 166 individuals have been killed and 427 sustained injuries, whilst at least 7,773 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload in Ag Geneina town remain as WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), education, and health (medical needs). On the other hand, priority needs in the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town remain as food, non-food items and WASH.