IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 10: 18 March 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.