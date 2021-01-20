IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Update 1: 20 January 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 following a violent armed assault. Tensions have escalated these past three weeks, in addition to heightened criminal activities. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported, with actual figures yet to be confirmed. To contain the situation, the governor of West Darfur has imposed a round-the-clock curfew across the state until further notice.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 46,150 individuals (9,230 households) sheltering in 32 sites of displacement (schools and other public buildings) dispersed across Ag Geneina town, having ed their homes in Krinding IDP Camp and other unveried locations. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. Based on a ranking scale, the four main priority needs identied are food, non-food items, WASH (water, sanitation hygiene) and health (medical needs).

With tensions extremely high and volatile, and the area inaccessible to humanitarian actors, DTM teams have collected data from key informants via telephone. As of 20 January, eld reports indicate an increase in the displaced caseload, as well as additional individuals displaced outside of Ag Geneina. As soon as the situation allows, teams will visit the actual sites of displacement in order to verify the data and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload with additional indicators included, such as return intentions, demographics and vulnerabilities.