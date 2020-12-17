IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ag Geneina and Misterei Conict, West Darfur, Child Homeless Centre, Ag Geneina Town Update 5: 17 December 2020

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by the ongoing violent clashes between Arab and Masalit tribes in Beida and Ag Geneina localities, West Darfur, since 18-20 July 2020. The fifth update revisits Ag Geneina locality and estimates that a total number of 3,591 individuals (857 households) out of the initially displaced 9,722 individuals have now been relocated to a designated centre for homeless children on the outskirts of Ag Geneina town, having previously sought shelter in various schools and other public buildings nearby. Field teams indicate that the distribution of food is urgently required and at least 189 individuals (5%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. There remain 6,131 individuals displaced across Ag Geneina locality, in addition to the 3,591 captured in this update.