IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Abu Jubayhah (Jedaid Village), South Kordofan: 31 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding on 23 July 2022 in Jedaid Village in Abu Jubyahah locality, South Kordofan. The first EET estimates that a total of 529 individuals (111 households) are currently seeking refuge in gathering sites and informal settlements around Jedaid village – with the entire IDP caseload (100%) being originally displaced from locations across the same village.

DTM field teams have confirmed that no individuals were killed, no individuals sustained injuries, and there are a total of 19 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 41 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 79 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Consistent with the previous update, and based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, and Non-Food Items