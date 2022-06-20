IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Abu Jubayhah (Abu Jubayhah Town), South Kordofan: 20 June 2022

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes between members from the Kenana and Hawazma tribes in Abu Jubayhah locality, South Kordofan following the robbery of a vehicle travelling to Al Daqj village on 5 June 2022. Members of the Kenana tribe attacked Awlad Gabosh village (located 6km east of Abu Jubayhah Town). In response, members of the Hawazma tribe burnt down Daqj village and field teams reported the exchange of fire around Abu Jubayhah Town.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 3,765 individuals (667 households) currently seeking shelter in locations across Abu Jubayhah locality (73%), Ar Rashad locality (21%), and Abassiya (6%) localities in South Kordofan. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Awlad Ghaboosh (25%), Aldagaj (25%), Alkoz (22%), Um Adara (13%), Algardood (13%), Abu Nowara (1%), and Jabaroona (1%) villages in Abu Jubayhah locality, South Kordofan. Field teams report that there is high mobility among the IDP caseload, with heads of households returning to their locations of origin to guard their homes in Abu Jubayhah locality during the night, then returning to their relatives in locations of displacement during the day.

DTM field teams have confirmed that at least 32 individuals were killed with a further 57 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 542 individuals report lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 522 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 565 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Emergency Shelter, and Food.