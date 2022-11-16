IOM Sudan — Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Sudan - Aj Jabalain (Albarasha and Shenibo), White Nile (Update 2): 16 November 2022

As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology (Round Four), the Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool is deployed to track sudden displacement, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding in Aj Jabalain (Albarasha and Shenibo), White Nile on 30 October 2022. For more information, please see EET Aj Jabalain (Albarasha and Shenibo), White Nile (Update 001). Additional locations, not previously accessible, were visited during the second round of the data collection on 14 November 2022.

On 30 October 2022, the villages of Albarasha and Shenibo of Al-Jazeira Musran in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile state, were flooded due to an increase in the White Nile River’s water level following operations at the dam in Jebel Awlia locality, Khartoum.The second EET update estimates a total number of 4,314 IDP individuals (844 households) currently seeking shelter in Tabat Janoub (54%), Alzaif Alahamda (36%), and Alemtidad Alahamda (10%) in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from the villages of Shenibo (54%), Albarasha (36%), and Zahrat Elnile village (10%) in Aj Jabailain locality, White Nile.

Field teams estimate, upon triangulation with additional sources, that no individuals were killed, and three individuals sustained injuries. There are no reported cases of lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 437 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 647 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), and Food.