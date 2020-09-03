IOM Sudan COVID-19 Response Situation Report #2 (1 June-6 August 2020)

Since the first reported case of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan on 13 March 2020, the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to rise. As of 6 August, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sudan stands at 11,780 with 6,194 recovered and 763 deaths'.The virus has now spread to all of Sudan's 18 states, with Khartoum state accounting for about /O per cent of all reported cases in the country.

On 7 July, the High Committee for Health Emergencies announced the ease of lockdown restrictions in Khartoum state. Domestic movement restrictions are still in place, with a curfew effective between 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Most internal state borders are expected to open soon, as well as public bus transportation between states to resume. Khartoum International Airport (KRT) is now partially open for entry and exit for flights to and from Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The operating status includes scheduled cargo _ flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flights; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; evacuation flights for foreign nationals; and repatriation flights for Sudanese stranded abroad, which began on 21 June 2020. Port Sudan International Airport (PZU) remains closed for entry and exit. Government institutions have resumed work on 12 July, with a maximum number of employees allowed not exceeding 50 per cent. All staff are required to wear face masks and workplaces are to be sanitised regularly.

Despite containment measures adopted in Sudan, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase daily, placing additional pressure on the country’s fragile health system. VVith health services already limited and strained, the pandemic is further limiting community resources and basic services, impacting livelihoods and increasing risk and vulnerability of vulnerable populations, including migrants, displaced persons and crisis affected populations. Before COVID-19, about 9.3 million’ people were already in need of humanitarian assistance’? across Sudan. The situation is now worsening as more and more people are unable to meet their basic needs.

The Federal Government, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have joined efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan. |OM is supporting COVID-19 response efforts in the areas of risk communication and community engagement, tracking mobility, camp coordination, infection prevention and control, case management at ‘points of entry’ (PoE), and migrant protection, among other areas.