IOM Sudan Celebrates the 2nd Anniversary of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative Programme

Sunday, December 16, 2018

IOM Sudan, colour marked the celebrations of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Horn of Africa. The event which was held at the IOM Sudan office in Khartoum was attended by representatives from the EU delegation, ten migrant returnees from Libya and 16 representatives of Nigerian, Ethiopian and Eritrean migrant communities.

“With the funding from the EU, IOM in close partnership with the Government of Sudan will continue to provide sustainable reintegration to migrants in Sudan and dignified and safe return of migrants to countries of origin,” said the IOM Sudan Chief of Mission, Catherine Northing.

IOM held the formal launch of this programme in Sudan on 28 June 2018, which was attended by EU, Government representatives from Ministries of: Health, Education, Finance, Labour, and Youth as well as the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA), Ethiopian Embassy, EU Member States, and other partners. Under the Project, the mission has assisted 208 non-Sudanese migrants to travel back to their countries of origin and has provided economic reintegration assistance to 207 Sudanese returnees in Sudan and continues to support migrants, migrant communities and the government in managing migration in a holistic and sustainable manner. Migrants will benefit from individual and community economic reintegration support plus support for medical and educational needs.

The celebrations of the 2nd Anniversary were complemented with the screening of two films: Alba and Offside that aimed to inform, inspire, transform and promote inclusion of migrants in the communities in line with the Global Migration Film Festival activities. Discussions were held after the screening to engage the audience in migration conversations including the benefits and challenges migration to both the migrants and their families.

“As we continue to give economic support to migrants, we need to also provide adequate psychosocial support given the experiences that many migrants have been exposed to”, said Jannik Vaa, the Head of Cooperation Section EU Delegation to Sudan. He continued by emphasizing the importance of governments and migrant communities’ involvement in managing migration through sharing of responsibilities between all partners in order to harness the benefits of migration.”

The programme is part of the larger EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration which facilitates orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration management through the development of rights-based and development-focused policies and processes on protection and sustainable reintegration. The EU-IOM Joint Initiative, backed by the EU Trust Fund, covers and has been set up in close cooperation with a total of 26 African countries.

