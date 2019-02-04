IOM Sudan and Embassy of Japan visit Sarafaya village - El Fasher, North Darfur

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and his Excellency Shinji Urabayashi, Ambassador of Japan to Sudan and the Third Secretary Mr. Yuma Kajihara along with representatives from the Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources Mr. Noureldin Abdalla, Federal Government Chamber Mrs. Sawsan Omer Ibrahim and North Darfur HAC Commissioner Mr. Ibrahim Hamid visited the returnee village of Sarafaya, El Fasher – North Darfur to monitor the activities implemented under the Japan funded project “Enhancing Sustainable Reintegration of IDPs and Sudanese Refugee Returnees while Promoting Community Cohesion through the Provision of Livelihoods, Basic Infrastructure and Services in Darfur.”

The overall aim of the project is to provide assistance to returnees returning to Sarafaya, an area previously affected by the conflict, to support a smooth transition from relief to rehabilitation to sustainable development.

During the visit the delegation met with members of the state government led by the H.E Mr. Mohamed Abdad, Governor of North Darfur State, Mr. Marwan El Tegani, Minister of Health and Social Development and other local authorities who welcome the Embassy of Japan and IOM, expressing their gratitude for the significant intervention carried out contributing to stability and peace in North Darfur.

The delegation visited Sarafaya town where project activities range from the establishment of new water sources, rehabilitation of two schools and health clinic, including the training of health providers and delivery of improved community-based outreach services for malnourished children as well as hygiene and health promotion campaigns for communities, to livelihood initiatives such as the distribution of agricultural inputs and farming tools.

The Ambassador addressed the community members and the project committee saying “It is one of the warmest welcomes I have ever received since I came to Sudan.” He also said, “I hope that the facilities will be remembered by you as gifts from Japan and will be used for a long time in the future.”

Marcello Goletti, Head of Transition and Recovery Unit at IOM Sudan added whilst addressing the community: “The reason the interventions have been so successful is thanks to the community, their commitment and the support of the local authorities. The sustainability of the project is now up to the community. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to witness with the Embassy of Japan what the community has accomplished.”

The methodology employed under this project supports a process of dialogue and fosters acceptance amongst the different community members. Additionally, the interventions ongoing will contribute to addressing the root causes of forced displacement, increasing ownership of the project through the direct involvement of the community, and enable an environment for community stabilization and social cohesion.

“The Government of Japan’s generous support has been critical in facilitating sustainable reintegration of returnee while strengthening community cohesion in Sarafaya town, El Fasher, North Darfur. We hope that the efforts from the project will be applied into other return areas in the state to promote community development.

