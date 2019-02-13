IOM Sudan and Arab Organization for Agriculture Development (AOAD) sign Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in agricultural Development to Migration and Rural Community

IOM, the UN Migration Agency and the Arab Organization for Agriculture Development (AOAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce collaboration in agriculture and agricultural related programming to build the resilience of migrants and rural communities.

Professor, Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El-dukheri, Director General of AOAD said “Enhancement of agricultural and livestock productivity is critical to build resilience of community, therefore promote a transition to community development. This should be achieved through community-based agricultural programming with establishing a link with local market demand and strengthening capacity building interventions.”

Migratory inflex in Sudan had unfortunately often considered “emergency cases” and sustainable development vision was limited. IOM, as the leading migration agency, we warmly welcome the collaboration between AOAD and IOM as it will support longer term, sustainable interventions for the benefit of migrants such as displaced populations, returnees and refugees as well as local community” said IOM Sudan Chief of Mission, Catherine Northing.

The signed Memorandum is aimed at strengthening resilience-focused and development-based agricultural and agricultural related programming with particular focus on the areas of migratory routes, addressing the needs of migrants and affected rural communities. It will further facilitate capacity building of rural communities on better management of crops, livestock and natural resources by addressing Environment degradation and climate change.