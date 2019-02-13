13 Feb 2019

IOM Sudan and Arab Organization for Agriculture Development (AOAD) sign Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in agricultural Development to Migration and Rural Community

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original

IOM, the UN Migration Agency and the Arab Organization for Agriculture Development (AOAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce collaboration in agriculture and agricultural related programming to build the resilience of migrants and rural communities.

Professor, Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El-dukheri, Director General of AOAD said “Enhancement of agricultural and livestock productivity is critical to build resilience of community, therefore promote a transition to community development. This should be achieved through community-based agricultural programming with establishing a link with local market demand and strengthening capacity building interventions.”

Migratory inflex in Sudan had unfortunately often considered “emergency cases” and sustainable development vision was limited. IOM, as the leading migration agency, we warmly welcome the collaboration between AOAD and IOM as it will support longer term, sustainable interventions for the benefit of migrants such as displaced populations, returnees and refugees as well as local community” said IOM Sudan Chief of Mission, Catherine Northing.

The signed Memorandum is aimed at strengthening resilience-focused and development-based agricultural and agricultural related programming with particular focus on the areas of migratory routes, addressing the needs of migrants and affected rural communities. It will further facilitate capacity building of rural communities on better management of crops, livestock and natural resources by addressing Environment degradation and climate change.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.