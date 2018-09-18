18 Sep 2018

Inter-agency Response Plan for South Sudanese Refugees in Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.97 MB)

The inter-agency Response Plan is costed at $20M for a 9-month response period, and targets 57,700 South Sudanese refugees and their host communities across 9 ‘open area’ settlements in Khartoum. The Plan is led by 12 Appeal Partners, and is supported by an additional 10 operational response partners. The Response Plan adopts a multi-sectoral, area-based approach and seeks to support refugees’ capacity for self-reliance. Implementation will be guided by a participatory approach.

