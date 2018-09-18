Inter-agency Response Plan for South Sudanese Refugees in Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’

The inter-agency Response Plan is costed at $20M for a 9-month response period, and targets 57,700 South Sudanese refugees and their host communities across 9 ‘open area’ settlements in Khartoum. The Plan is led by 12 Appeal Partners, and is supported by an additional 10 operational response partners. The Response Plan adopts a multi-sectoral, area-based approach and seeks to support refugees’ capacity for self-reliance. Implementation will be guided by a participatory approach.