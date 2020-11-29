Inter-Agency Refugee Emergency Response Plan - Sudan: Refugee Influx from Ethiopia (24 November 2020)

Context

Situation in Ethiopia

In early November 2020, military confrontations between federal and regional forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region, which borders both Sudan and Eritrea, led the Government to declare it in a State of Emergency. Since then, Ethiopia's Tigray region has reportedly continued to be affected by incidents of armed conflict. Since early November, Eastern Sudan received large numbers of refugees through at least three border points, and there are currently no clear signs that this refugee flow is coming to an end.

The population in the Tigray region of Ethiopia includes approximately 600,000 people dependent on food relief assistance (more than 400,000 food insecure, 100,000 IDPs and 95,929 Eritrean refugees). In addition, 1 million people receive safety net assistance.