Integrated Humanitarian Assistance Program (IHAP) South and East Darfur, Final Evaluation - October 2020

1. Executive Summary:

WASH, Health and Nutrition project is supporting the most vulnerable populations in South and East Darfur States. The project aims to provide lifesaving and integrated WASH, Health and Nutrition Services to 443,190 individuals 332,764 individuals in South (including 253,191 IDPs and 79,573 host community members) and 110,426 individuals in East Darfur (including 10,000 IDPs and 100,426 host community members). CARE target IDPs and host communities in both South and East Darfur states by increasing access to safe water supply, sanitation facilities and hygiene supplies, improving access to basic curative and preventive primary health care, and increased access to nutrition assistance for affected children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

Integrating WASH, Health, and Nutrition activities the project will contribute to saving lives by reducing wasting and stunting levels caused by Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

In October 2020, CARE International Vibes Consultancy Services to conduct an end-line evaluation of the project implemented during the period 2019 to 2020 in two States (South and East Darfur)

The evaluation is expected to contribute to strengthening accountability of CARE International for its donors and key stakeholders (including beneficiaries), and to learn from this experience to inform future WASH, Health and Nutrition projects. Key evaluation questions have been special focus on project relevancy, efficiency, effectiveness and impact of the project. This report therefore documents key findings of the evaluation as well as lessons learnt and recommendations useful in guiding the implementation of future projects.

In carrying out this evaluation, the consultants applied participatory, qualitative and quantitative methods to collect data relevant for addressing the evaluation questions. The Specific methods include; review of secondary documents including project proposal, log frame and different reports, 18 focus group discussions (FGDs), key informant interviews, administration of 399 household questionnaire interviews, field observation and inspection of WASH, Health and Nutrition enabling infrastructure.

Based on the findings from direct consultation of the project beneficiaries and other stakeholders; the project was implemented in adequate level of effectiveness and efficiency; this include:

Relevant

The assessed project is very relevant and supported the communities to access their really needed services, which includes access to WASH, Health and Nutrition Service, and they said through FGDs, communities confirmed that the project was quite relevant to their circumstances. Before the project, incidence of water borne diseases and related deaths were quite high, but the communities were not aware of the causes.

The consultant examined several of the program’s aspects and observe that WASH, Health and Nutrition program alignment with the inline authorities objectives and strategy which well coordinated with other key actors and activities well implemented without overlap and with realistic coverage to achieve program objectives and satisfy targeted beneficiaries need in appropriate access to safe and equitable water is ensured for the target population in sufficient quantities for drinking, cooking, personal and domestic hygiene together with Health and Nutrition services especially for mothers and children’s together with capacity building .

Efficiency

The project was implemented in a good level of efficiency; this is manifested by; Procurement procedure were, strictly, CIS procurement policies and guidelines, provision of services done through quotations that guaranteed fair prices and high quality as appropriate. Segregation of duties is properly maintained in financial procedures as per the CIS financial system. The designed project activities were implemented and supported achieving of the results.

During evaluation and in regarding intervention planning and implementation (Efficiency), the consultant observation that; all available resources allocated in the two states have been used economically in delivering the project outputs/results, in terms of quantity, quality and timeliness for both WASH, Health and Nutrition in the two States, South and East Darfur with wonderful team.

The evaluation found that; the implementation of health activities was very good in both States; the same is for WASH interventions in South Darfur. The only observation is the implementation of the WASH in East Darfur, were shows moderate efficiency since some activities was not implemented due to COVID 19 and rainy seasons according to WASH manger justification as showed in annex (No.2.)

Effectiveness

Consultant assess the major achievements of the project to date in relation to its stated objectives, it looks clearly the project meet targeted community needs especially women and girls and contributed in reduction of incidence of mortality and morbidity which positively in improving quality of interaction and responsiveness to the needs of the poor rural and IDP communities, this issues well addressed in the two states ,but the consultant observed that East Darfur WASH plan need to so as to meet the project goals and objectives in which they use low technical terminology profile in which more WASH integration needed , especially for latrines intervention and awareness and WUCs activation to strengthening their roles and responsibly, on the other hand the modality of effective use of resources should be introduced and integrated their plan with other sector such as Health and Nutrition which indicate remarkable achievements in the same period planned for WASH intervention.