Integrated Community Nutrition, Early Childhood Stimulation for the Improved Recovery of Children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition in Sudan: A Quasi Experimental Study

Introduction

In low-income countries, more than half of children under five years of age do not reach their full developmental potential due to malnutrition and poverty. Global acute malnutrition in Sudan is 16%, where childhood stimulation and protection from toxic stress remain un-prioritized. The literature suggests that integrated community health and nutrition and early childhood development (ECD) interventions have an amplified impact on child physical and psycho-social development.

World Vision Sudan (WVS) implemented an integrated nutrition and early childhood development (ECD) model in South Darfur State. It was for 6-59 month old children with moderate, acute malnutrition (MAM), assessing the effectiveness on their recovery rates.