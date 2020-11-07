India delivers much needed food aid to Sudan

In keeping with the strong bonds of friendship and time tested relations between India and the Republic of Sudan, Government of India delivered 100 MT of food aid to Sudan on November 02, 2020. The food aid comprising of wheat flour and sugar is meant to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Sudan impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the record breaking floods having hit Sudan recently. In a ceremony on board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat, H. E. Mr Abdalla Shingrai Ohaj Hamad, Hon'ble Governor of the Red Sea State of Sudan received the HADR supplies from Mr. Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal, Ambassador of India to Sudan, on behalf of the Humanitarian Aid Commission of Sudan which was represented by Mr Badr Eldeen Abdulla, Deputy commissioner. The handing over ceremony was also attended by Maj. General Ibrahim, Commander of the Red Sea Military Command, Commodore Elsadig Ibrahim Osman Ibrahim, Commander of Port Sudan Naval Base and a number of other dignitaries from the Government of the Red Sea State and Indian community leaders from Port Sudan. The Hon'ble Governor highly appreciated this gesture of help from the GoI.

The visit of INS Airavat, an LST (L) class of warship of Indian Navy undertaking this HADR mission, SAGAR II is a joint endeavour of the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence of Government of India and is testimony to India’s commitment to intensifying and deepening the engagements with Sudan and with which India has always stood in solidarity and partnered in undertaking socio-economic development through Indian lines of credit and capacity building and human resources development through ITEC and other scholarship schemes of GoI apart from need based Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. This is in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi's concept of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)and is a manifestation guiding principles enunciated by him during his visit to Uganda in 20180-“Africa will be at the top of our priorities and we will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with Africa". SAGAR II reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

