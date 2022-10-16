Improving access to healthcare services in eastern Sudan

In partnership with the government of Italy, UNOPS is working with Sudan's Ministry of Health and local health authorities in Kassala State to enhance health infrastructure.

In Kassala State, located in eastern Sudan, around 1.8 million people – including around 570,000 refugees – depend on the Kassala Teaching Hospital for their healthcare needs. Constructed in 1905, the facility needs updating in order to meet increasing demand.

Using $6.2 million in funding from the government of Italy, UNOPS has been managing the Kassala Health Citadel Project. As part of the project, UNOPS developed and is implementing a master plan designed to bring together existing and new health facilities into one location, in support of the Kassala State Ministry of Health's healthcare strategy.

"The Kassala Health Citadel Project will help reduce inequalities when it comes to access to adequate health services for residents in Kassala State.

Worknesh Mekonnen - Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Ethiopia

New health infrastructure – including a general surgical unit – will be built while existing health infrastructure – including a diagnostic centre and a maternity hospital – will be renovated. In addition, the management of the health facilities will be centralized.

The main blood bank has already been expanded and renovated, providing a safe place to store blood used for much-needed medical procedures.