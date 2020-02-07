Humanitarian routes to open in South Kordofan

Yesterday, the acting governor of the South Kordofan Major-General Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail, met with the delegation of Sudan’s Joint Mechanism for Monitoring Cessation of Hostilities and opening of Humanitarian Tracks to the state capital Kadugli, led by Mayor Kor Akuj, discussing how to make arrangements to start the work of the state in the peace process.

In a press statement after the meeting, the head of the delegation, Mayor Kor Akuj, said that the committee has obligations with the SPLM-North Malik Agar faction to start work in opening tracks to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in government- and SPLM North-held areas, as well as starting the implementation of the process of monitoring the cessation of hostilities. The statement confirmed that it was agreed during the meeting to start work, and methodology was discussed.

Restrictions lifted

As reported by Radio Dabanga in January, Sudan has called upon international humanitarian aid organisations, including those expelled during the deposed Al Bashir regime, to return and carry out their humanitarian operations without restrictions.

In a press statement on January 24, the Sudan Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Abbas Fadlallah confirmed that the commission issued a decision that “Sudan has opened the door wide for the return of all international humanitarian organisations that were expelled during the era of the former regime”. He pledged to remove all restrictions that may hinder the movements of the organisations.

In December 2019, the government of South Kordofan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu agreed to open a number of roads in the Nuba Mountains to facilitate humanitarian aid. In particular, the main roads of Heiban and Kauda, that are partly held by SPLM-N El Hilu, will be accessible for all traffic,

On January 9, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok today visited Kauda, stronghold of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu). The visit is historic as it has been a no-go area for Sudanese government officials since the war broke out in South Kordofan in 2011, making this the first official visit in eight years.

The government spokesman, Minister of Culture and Information, Feisal Mohamed Saleh appreciated the warm welcome Hamdok and his delegation received, pointing out that masses of public from all the areas surrounding Kauda were singing for peace and the revolution, expressing their warm feelings towards the visit.

