24 Jun 2019

Humanitarian flight to Sudan from the Italian Cooperation service

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 23 Jun 2019 View Original

Following the instructions of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, this morning a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation service took off for Khartoum from the United Nations humanitarian response depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi carrying approximately 10 tons of medicines and medical and sanitary kits. The operation responds to the call for support addressed to our Country by the World Health Organisation (WHO), whose staff is actively engaged on the ground in providing medical assistance to the numerous people injured in the recent outbreak of violence in the capital Khartoum.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.