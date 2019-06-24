Humanitarian flight to Sudan from the Italian Cooperation service

Following the instructions of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, this morning a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation service took off for Khartoum from the United Nations humanitarian response depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi carrying approximately 10 tons of medicines and medical and sanitary kits. The operation responds to the call for support addressed to our Country by the World Health Organisation (WHO), whose staff is actively engaged on the ground in providing medical assistance to the numerous people injured in the recent outbreak of violence in the capital Khartoum.