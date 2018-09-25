Humanitarian Action for Children - Sudan (Revised June 2018)

Total people in need: 5.5 million

Total children (<18) in need: 2.6 million

Total people to be reached in 2018: 2.48 million

Total children to be reached in 2018: 1.13 million

Although the security situations in the Darfur states, Blue Nile State and South and West Kordofan states improved in 2017,2 humanitarian needs in the Sudan remain significant, with children affected by epidemics and forced displacement due to conflicts and natural disasters. In addition to the protracted emergencies, the Sudan has been experiencing continued influx of refugees from South Sudan, the early outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea in two states3 and recent armed conflict n Jebel Marra.4 Across the country, some 4.4 million people, including 2.6 million children, are in urgent need of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support,5 which is key to preventing future outbreaks of acute watery diarrhoea and other epidemics.6 Improvements in humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas in Jebel Marra and Blue Nile State have revealed the need for a multi-sector response to address the malnutrition crisis.7 The out-of-camp refugee settlements in the five states bordering South Sudan,8 as well as North Darfur and Khartoum, are also in urgent need of child protection, education, health, nutrition and WASH services.

Humanitarian strategy

UNICEF’s approach is aligned with the Sudan's Multi-Year Humanitarian Strategy 2017-2019, Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2018 and Integrated Strategic Framework 2017-2019. In addition to service delivery focusing on vulnerable children affected by conflict, epidemics and natural disasters, UNICEF’s approach is to strengthen linkages between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding efforts in the context of chronic poverty and underdevelopment. UNICEF, along with partners, is implementing an integrated child protection, education, health, nutrition and WASH response, also investing in community resilience and sustainable peace. Working with government, humanitarian and private sector partners, UNICEF is providing lifesaving support to vulnerable children in Jebel Marra, Blue Nile and South/West Kordofan. To prevent epidemics, including acute watery diarrhea, UNICEF and partners are expediting co-planning efforts and integrated response in high-risk hotspots.9 A key focus is on increasing accountability to affected populations, including by involving affected people in decisions that impact their lives. UNICEF is also advocating with the Government to develop and strengthen social protection policies to prevent and reduce humanitarian need. UNICEF continues to provide leadership for the coordination of the education, nutrition and WASH sectors, as well as the child protection.

Results from 2018

As of April 2018, UNICEF had US$24.1 million available against the US$115.1 million appeal (21 per cent funded). Since the beginning of the year to 30 April 2018, UNICEF and partners supported the response to the refugee influx, outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea and complex emergency response in and around the newly accessible areas. With UNICEF support, 66,548 people, including 32,000 children, gained access to an improved drinking water source. 251,351 children (under 5 years) accessed integrated management of childhood illness (IMCI) services. UNICEF reached over 157,000 people with primary health care services. A total of 48,696 children aged 6 to 59 months with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment. 2,465 unaccompanied and separated internally displaced and refugee children were reunified with their families or placed in alternative care arrangements. As part of the action plan to protect children from grave violations, the United Nations and the Government of the Sudan signed a Standard Operating Procedure on the release and hand over of children associated with armed groups. Funding constraints led to limited emergency education activities, only 8,638 school-aged children, out of the 99,080 targeted, gained access to safe learning spaces in first quarter of the year.