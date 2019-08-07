Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Sudan, Revised July 2019

Total people in need

5.5 million

Total children (<18) in need

2.6 million

Total people to be reached

2 million

Total children to be reached

1.29 million

Sudan

In 2019, an estimated 5.5 million people, including 2.6 million children, require humanitarian assistance in Sudan. The country hosts 1.2 million refugees, almost 2 million displaced population, with both urban and rural vulnerability increasing. Sociopolitical instability and ongoing economic crisis have exacerbated needs and deepening poverty is now compounding upon urban populations. The constant changes of Government and absence of senior personnel in key national and state positions are overstretching public systems’ capacity to respond. The potential for increased rainfall this year has increased flood and epidemic risks and assessments are showing desperate child protection needs. Humanitarian crises including protracted conflict and displacement, natural disasters, epidemics, malnutrition and food insecurity remain. To date, food insecurity and malnutrition affect 2.4 million children, with 11 out of 18 states experiencing global acute malnutrition at or above the emergency threshold. All forms of violence against children remain a serious concern. Nearly 4.4. million people urgently need water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support . Since 2011, children in conflict zones of Jebel Marra, Blue Nile and the Nuba Mountains have been denied basic services, such as child protection, education, polio and measles vaccinations, nutrition, and WASH support.

Nutrition

300,000 children aged 6 to 59 months with severe acute malnutrtion (SAM) admitted for treatment

720,000 caregivers of children from 0 to 23 months receiving infant and young child feeding counselling

Health

759,820 children under 1 year receiving first dose of measles vaccine

914,251 children under 5 years accessing IMCI services

WASH

360,000 people accessing safe drinking water

235,000 people accessing safe means of excreta disposal

2,000,000 people reached with hygiene messages and sensitization activities

Child Protection

216,273 children reached with psychosocial support

7,632 registered unaccompanied/separated children supported with reunification services

120,440 women and children reached with violence prevention and response interventions including, for gender and sexual based violence

Education