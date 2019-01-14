Human Rights Update: October - December 2018

Civilians in the conflict areas of Southern Kordofan/Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile states remain tense

This report covers the period October – December 2018 under the unilateral ceasefires declared by each of the two opposing forces, the Sudan government and the SPLM/A-N. The NHRMO is not aware of any ceasefire extension by either party since 31 December 2018. In July 2018, the Sudan government issued a decree extending the unilateral ceasefire in Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur until 31 December 2018. On 28 November 2018, on behalf of SPLM/A-N, Lieutenant General Abdalaziz Adam Alhilu extended the cessation of hostilities from 1 November to 31 December 2018. In terms of human rights violations and/or ceasefire violations, there were only three incidents recorded by our monitors in SK during the last three months of 2018 involving looting or attempted looting of livestock by SAF and/or its allied militias. There were no recorded incidents in BN in December 2018. This is in line with the previous few months of 2018 when the number of incidents were significantly lower than had been the case prior to the ceasefire. However, according to reports received from the counties, there are signs that the Sudan government may be preparing for a flare up in the conflict with the SPLM/AN. The last few months of 2018 were characterised by more military movements at the frontlines as well as frequent circulations of Antonov “bombers” over SK and BN air space both of which are usual indicators of escalation of state violence in the Two Areas. According to trusted sources in government-controlled areas, there has been a military build-up and a surge in the recruitment of young Nuba men into the army, as reported in our last few publications. In Alazrag Payam, for example, an additional 50 military vehicles mounted with Katyusha rockets and machine guns and 200-500 new troops were reportedly brought in.