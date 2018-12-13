Human Rights Update: March – September 2018

NHRMO:Update on Human Rights in South Kordofan and Blue Nile: March - September 2018

Ceasefire has not ended abuses by government forces and pro-government militia

This report covers the period March – September 2018. Both sides of the conflict, the Sudan government and the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N), claimed to be respecting unilateral ceasefires throughout the reporting period.

In July, the Sudan government issued a decree extending its unilateral ceasefire in South Kordofan (SK) and Blue Nile (BN) until 31 December 2018. The same ceasefire also applies to Darfur. For its part, the SPLA-N led by Abdel Azziz Alhilu extended its cessation of hostilities from 1 June- 30 November 2018. The ceasefires which were first declared in June 2016, and have since been renewed from time to time, have decreased the level of violence and human rights violations in SK and BN.

However, looting, abductions, killing and other human rights violations by the Sudan government and pro-government militias continue. In the last few months, these violations appear to have grown more violent, resulting, unlike prior recent attacks, in civilian deaths.