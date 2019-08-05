Human Rights Update: April – June 2019

Civilians in the SPLM/A-N areas of Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile states continue to suffer violent attacks

Nubsud Human Rights Monitors Organisation (NHRMO) has been monitoring human rights violations committed against the civilian population in Southern Kordofan (SK) and Blue Nile (BN), (Sudan), since the current conflict began in 2011.

The information in this update has been verified by NHRMO field monitors in the areas controlled by the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement/Army–North (SPLM/A-N). Other information has been provided by trusted sources. The update highlights several incidents perpetrated by Sudanese government forces and/or its allied militias/paramilitary forces against the local population in these areas. The update contributes to a strong body of evidence that civilians are being directly and deliberately targeted by the Sudanese authorities and/or their allied militias/paramilitary forces as most of the attacks were against clearly identifiable and unarmed civilians.

Southern Kordofan / Nuba Mountains

This report covers the period April to June 2019. While the country has been in ongoing turmoil, including the toppling of long-time ruler Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April, attacks against civilians have continued to take place. Most of the human rights violations reported in this update took place in Delami County, Nuba Mountains. Significantly, almost all the attacks were perpetrated by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) rather than by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) or the Popular Defence Forces (PDF), the SAF-allied militias who had previously been more visible in perpetrating such attacks in the Two Areas. Civilians in the two areas have not noticed any meaningful change following the toppling of Al-Bashir and the struggle for power between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and civilian opposition forces. Although the number of attacks still have not reached the level prior to the sharp diminution that began in June 2016, there were more human rights violations incidents perpetrated by the Sudan government in the Two Areas during the first six months of 2019, compared to the prior two years. Similarly, as a result, there were more people injured and killed during the first six months of 2019 than during the last six months of 2018.