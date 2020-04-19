How women will be affected by an economic crisis in Sudan

The international community should fuel the engine of Sudan’s revolution

Women will face the brunt of a sluggish economic forecast and the effects of a financial crisis willtake years to reverse if no action is immediately taken, according to the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund projected on April 15 that Sudan’s GDP will contract by 7.2 percent in 2020. Sudan has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 16 and the country is facing a three-week lockdown.

“Sudan’s future is at an inflection point. Allies need to provide economic relief now or women and young people will be devastated for years,” said Massimo Diana, UNFPA representative in Khartoum. “The world praised Sudan’s revolution that was led by women and youth. Now, the soul of Sudan’s revolution could be stomped out by inaction.”

The IMF reports that Sudan needs to reform its subsidy and exchange rate regime. But if this is done without a social safety net than the economic shock would disproportionately affect women. A sharp economic contraction without social support will force women to take on high-risk work for their economic survival. A financial downturn will mean women have tighter budgets to spend on their family. Supply chain disruptions will make food less available, meaning women in conflict areas will take risky journeys to provide for their families. Less money means that sexual and reproductive health and family planning will not be prioritized.

“The international community cannot let Sudan’s future be sabotaged because of the past” Diana said.

Sudan is not able to access new COVID-19 funding from the IMF and World Bank, but Prime Minister Hamdok has called for “unparalleled creativity and responsiveness,” to stem the tide of a financial recession. Sudan has around $962 million in overdue debt obligations to the IMF. The financial impacts of servicing this and other debt are carried by women, according to a study from the Gender & Development Network.

Servicing this high debt means that public programs like healthcare, education, and social protection are neglected by the public sector because of the budget shortfall. It means that programs that fight gender-based violence, FGM, and child marriage face financial hardship. More than a third of all girls are married by 18. The burden of a weak healthcare system is endured by women who step in to provide free care — but sacrifice their own future.

“Sudan’s financial position requires immediate action by the international community so this generation of women and girls can continue to lead change in Sudan,” Diana said.