Homes, fields laid waste in Sudan’s Sennar as El Dindr river bursts banks

The government of Sennar state has announced the collapse of 2,000 houses, the destruction of more than 6,000 acres of agricultural crops, the flooding of large tracts of horticulture and the closure of the eastern road linking the east with the west because of the flooding of El Dindir river.

A number of residents who spoke to Radio Dabanga have expressed concern that more houses could collapse because of the flood as El Dindir river has completely burst its banks.

Residents said the collapse and destruction of a number of dams and the major bridge of El Hasan have led to the closure of the main vital road connecting the eastern and western parts of the locality.

One of the passengers said that closed road has resulted in a halt to all vehicles carrying goods, and has prevented passengers from reaching their destinations since Sunday.