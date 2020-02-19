19 Feb 2020

High fuel prices lead to water shortages in Darfur camp

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

Due to high fuel prices two out of seven pumps of water wells in the Gireida camps for the displaced in South Darfur are not functioning. This has led to long waiting lines, high prices and shortages of water.

Teacher Mohamed Daoud told Radio Dabanga that a water tank is sold in the camps for SDG 100 to SDG 150 ($ 1.9 to 2.8). He also said that diesel and petrol is sold at the market for four times the price that has to be paid at petrol stations.

Kutum

The residents of Kutum in North Darfur also complain about high prices for fuel and consumer goods, member of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Kutum, Yahya El Khims, told Radio Dabanga. Diesel is four times as expensive at the market than at petrol stations, petrol even twelve times as expensive. The high fuel prices led to increased costs for transportation. A ticket from Kutum to El Tina now costs SDG 1200 ($ 23).

The price of a 50 kg sack of sugar has reached SDG 3,400 ($ 65.4) in Kutum. At the beginning of this month a sack of sugar cost SDG 3000 in West Darfur. In Kutum a 50 kg sack of flour now costs SDG 1,250 ($ 24) and a jerrycan of cooking oil SDG 2,700 ($ 51.9).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.