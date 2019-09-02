02 Sep 2019

Heavy rains displace over 2,000 households in Bieh state: official

from Sudan Tribune
Published on 31 Aug 2019

August 31, 2019 (BIEH) – At least 2,938 households have been displaced by heavy rains in South Sudan’s Bieh state, an official said.

The state secretary for information, John Daniel Bol said the households are in the Greater Uror counties of Padiek, Uror, Pieri and Pulchuol.

“This heavy rains caused serious displacement for more than 2,938 households to higher lands, destroyed all crops, outbreaks of most water borne diseases affecting human beings, livestock as well and serious damages of infrastructures, leaving eight (8) goats dead inside a collapsed tukul (Luak) in Padiek (Partet) County,” said Bol in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He appealed to all humanitarian agencies to intervene and provide assistance to the needy population affected by the heavy rains.

Last week, officials local said heavy floods reportedly killed at least 26 civilians, including 12 children, in Waat County of Bieh State.

