Heavy rains cause destruction in eastern Jebel Marra

Heavy rains accompanied by wind and dust caused a lot of destruction in the area of Libei, which is home to more than 20,000 displaced people in eastern Jebel Marra, on Saturday. More than 50 people were wounded in the floods, 11 of them seriously.

Residents from Libei told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the rains destroyed tents of the displaced people, schools, the health centre, the mosque, and all the market shops. The heavy rain also killed a large number of livestock.

The residents called on the World Health Organisation to immediately send a team to the area. They appealed to the International Organisation for Migration and to Mercy Corps to offer the affected shelter.

They also called on the Red Cross to immediately provide food to the residents, who are now completely out in the open.

Libei is home to more than 20,000 displaced people who fled their villages in eastern Jebel Marra in 2018, due to fighting between government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) and ensuing militia attacks on their villages.