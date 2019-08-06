06 Aug 2019

Heavy rainfall, floods across Sudan

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original

According to the Undersecretary of Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health, 12 states in the country have been affected by torrential rains.

Undersecretary Suleiman Abdeljabbar said in a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday that El Kuma and Tawila in North Darfur and El Girba locality in Kassala have been particularly affected.

“Despite the heavy rainfall, the ministry has not recorded any epidemiological cases,” he said.

However, Abdeljabbar said there are indicators that the normal rate of mosquitoes and subsequent malaria cases in West Kordofan, El Gedaref, and Khartoum, are being exceeded.

The undersecretary said that no cases of “watery diarrhoea” have been recorded this year.

In 2016 and 2017, Sudan experienced a large cholera epidemic in which reportedly more than 900 people died. In spite of numerous independent tests conducted according to standardsof the World Health Organisation confirming that the disease was cholera, the Sudanese authorities and several international organisations persistently refer to it as ‘acute watery diarrhoea’.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported in end July that heavy rains and flash floods affected an estimated 13,000 people in Darfur and eastern Sudan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.