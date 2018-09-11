Health Ministry declares chikunguya outbreak in Kassala

The federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of the virus chikunguya in Kassala state, two weeks after the first reports about the mosquito-borne fever appeared on the news.

The head of the emergency department at the ministry, Dr Leila Hamad El Nil, said that there are 6,250 cases of chikungunya in Sudan’s northeastern state on Monday.

She pointed out that most cases have been recorded in Kassala, the state capital, and the rest is mainly centred in the areas of western El Gash, and some districts of eastern El Gash.

El Nil said that the virus “does not lead to death. Patients suffer from a period of severe debility caused by the virus, and this situation continues for about a week.”

A parliamentary health committee had confirmed the spread of chikungunya one week ago and strongly criticised the authorities for not declaring Kassala as a ‘disaster area’. Doctors and health workers raised the alarm the week before, saying that there is no cure for the virus and that the disease is especially dangerous for children, the elderly, diabetics, and heart patients.

A health source reported to Radio Dabanga from Kassala that the chikungunya virus *, locally known as kankasha, is spreading in an unprecedented manner.

“You find patients in each and every home in Kassala,” he said. “The health centres and clinics in the state are overcrowded.”