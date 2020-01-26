Health Cluster Bulletin - The cholera response overview (September – December 2019)

On 2 September 2019, Blue Nile State Ministry of Health (SMoH) reported five suspected cholera cases from El Roseires hospital, the index case was reported from Ganees Shareg area of El Roseires locality with date of onset of symptoms being the 28 August 2019. On the 8th of September, the federal ministry of health declared a cholera outbreak in Blue Nile state after receiving positive laboratory results confirming the presence of Vibreo Cholerae in four out of six samples collected from the affected state, by the end of December 2019 four states were affected by the outbreak, namely, Blue Nile, Sennar, Gezeira, and Khartoum states. The last cholera outbreak 2016 -2018 has started primarily in Kassala and Blue Nile states and eventually spreading to affect all 18 states across Sudan with 36,000 cases of cholera reported by the end of the outbreak.

Timeline: